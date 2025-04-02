Rajasthan Budget 2025-26: Expectations from Women, Students, Youth, and Female Entrepreneurs

With the theme of “Viksit Rajasthan” (Developed Rajasthan) at the forefront, the Rajasthan government is preparing to present its upcoming budget. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state's Finance Department set up a public engagement program during the Jaipur Literature Festival (Jan 30–Feb 3, 2025), inviting citizens to voice their opinions and suggestions for the 2025–26 budget.

Visitors from diverse walks of life actively participated, praising the Finance Department’s efforts to incorporate citizen voices into policymaking. Among the most vocal were women, students, youth, and female entrepreneurs, who shared a range of expectations, aspirations, and policy suggestions for inclusive growth.

Women’s Expectations

Women emphasised the need for schemes that strengthen economic independence and empowerment. While the previous budget introduced the “Lakhpati Didi” scheme, offering loans of up to ₹1 lakh to 20 lakh women at an interest rate of 1.5%, many women entrepreneurs believe the budget should include more subsidies and financial incentives tailored to businesswomen.

, Professor of History & Tourism, praised the participatory initiative and emphasised continued investment in heritage preservation. Ananda , a Chartered Accountant, suggested that local women in hospitality should be empowered as role models and supported with tailored schemes.

, Professor, applauded the move to consult citizens directly, particularly lauding efforts in tourism development. Suchita Maheshwari , Creative Writer at Pocket FM, proposed a “Shark Tank”-style government program to support rural artisans and increase their incomes.

, Education Department, stressed integrating self-defense training into school curricula with allocated budget. Dr. Rakhi Khemka , Physician, called for greater healthcare funding, emphasising improved infrastructure and services as a citizen's right.

, Tax Officer, highlighted the need for sanitary facilities in government offices, special grants for writers, and easier allowances for the differently-abled. Anjali Gupta , Lecturer, recommended greater solar energy investment, water conservation efforts, and venture capital access for startups.

, Lecturer, recommended greater solar energy investment, water conservation efforts, and venture capital access for startups. Dr. Anya Vohra, Physician, advocated for simplified taxation and Ease of Doing Business policies, support for medical tourism, and awareness of government schemes.

Students and Youth Expectations

Students seek more investment in education, scholarships, and technical training. They hope for greater recruitment, entrepreneurship support, and digital education.

In the previous budget, the government launched the “Rajasthan Employment Policy 2025”, with initiatives such as:

₹500 crore Vivekananda Employment Assistance Fund

1.25 lakh government vacancies

1.5 lakh jobs in the private sector

“Vishwakarma Yuva Udyami Protsahan Yojana” offering 8% interest subsidy on loans up to ₹2 crore and margin money support up to ₹5 lakh

, Student, emphasised increased awareness and accessibility of government schemes across urban and rural areas. Pooja Swami , Student, welcomed the digitalisation of education and encouraged expansion of government hiring for youth.

, Student, suggested a special startup fund for small and handicraft brands, and support for e-commerce ventures in Rajasthan. Muskan Vedi , Student, demanded reserved seats for women and students in education and employment to promote true empowerment.

, Student, recommended adopting Indore-style sanitation practices, promoting jobs in environmental engineering and consulting. Amrit Aryan Mishra , Student, urged that the upcoming budget should prioritise sustainability with strict timelines for implementation.

, Student, highlighted the potential of vocational training, AI education, and digital innovation in transforming the economy. Geetika, Student, advocated for more funding in skill development, rural women employment, internship opportunities, and sustainable development.

Expectations of Women Entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurs are expecting specific support for business growth, including easier access to funding, subsidies, and simpler compliance. While previous schemes like “Drone Didi” and “Lakhpati Didi” were appreciated, businesswomen are now seeking targeted measures that facilitate real business expansion.

, Co-founder, Texaura, emphasised the need for urban women-friendly Ease of Doing Business reforms. Sara Goswami , Co-founder, Studiobluora, called for simplified business loan processes, awareness campaigns, and staff recruitment to support policy execution.

, Co-founder, W-Sports, Edu WEARE1, praised the state’s i-Start initiative and incubation support that helped them gain funding and mentorship. Deepika Soni , Founder, Deecipher Life, shared her positive experience scaling her business with consistent government support.

, Founder, Gudlust, recommended budget allocations for R&D, manufacturing, and organic product development, along with tax relief and legal support. Racchiba Vadheri, CEO, Forex, proposed mentorship programs led by experienced women to inspire growth in areas like handicrafts, health services, and education.





The feedback from women, youth, students, and female entrepreneurs reveals a collective call for inclusive development, equal opportunities, and supportive ecosystems. The Rajasthan government’s initiative to gather these insights at the Jaipur Literature Festival reflects a promising shift towards participatory governance.

To meet these expectations, the upcoming Rajasthan Budget 2025-26 must prioritise:

Women-centric financial schemes

Skill development and digital education

Healthcare and environmental infrastructure

Ease of Doing Business for startups and entrepreneurs

A development-driven and inclusive budget, crafted from the ground up, can lay the foundation for a prosperous, empowered, and equitable Rajasthan.