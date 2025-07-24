Doorstep care for our furry friends; Building India’s defence backbone

Hello,

Sometimes, ambitious plans falter. Take, for instance, the Good Glamm Group.

According to a LinkedIn post by CEO Darpan Sanghvi, the house of brands conglomerate will be effectively dismantled, and each brand under its umbrella will now be sold or operated individually.

Once a promising venture, the Thrasio-style company sold Sirona, MissMalini, and ScoopWhoop in distress deals following months of financial strain earlier this year.

Almost a similar situation happened at Adani One—Adani Group’s ambitious consumer-facing super app—which folded into its airport holdings division earlier this year after incurring significant losses and internal turmoil, Bloomberg reported.

Not-so-good news for Flipkart-backed Myntra, either. On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate filed a case against the fashion ecommerce marketplace for FDI "contravention" of over Rs 1,654 crore.

ICYMI: The many regulatory challenges global ecommerce platforms are facing in India.

Some upbeat news for Infosys, which saw an 8.7% rise in net profit at Rs 6,921 crore in Q1 FY26. Its revenue, too, rose 7.5% at Rs 42,279 crore, which, according to CEO Salil Parekh, was mainly driven by a “good demand for enterprise AI agents.”

Lastly, the Indian theatre is poorer today after the sad demise of one of its titans, Ratan Thiyam. The Padma Shri winner was one of the leading figures of the “theatre of roots” movement, with productions that provoked deeper feelings in his audience. He was 77 years old.

Rest in peace, maestro!

Startup

As more Indians embrace pet parenting, the demand for reliable pet care is rising. Yet, most pet parents still rely on friends, family, or other informal setups when they are away.

Spotting this gap, husband-wife duo Shweta Sharma Karthikeyan and Karthikeyan P founded PawSpace, a tech-enabled, full-stack pet care platform, in 2021. The Bengaluru startup started with two core services—pet boarding and sitting services.

Redefining pet care:

The startup provides 11 services, ranging from grooming and training to pet food delivery and even pet funerals. Customers can book services via the website or app, pay online, and receive real-time updates with photos and videos of their pets.

PawSpace has quickly built a strong customer base, serving over 35,000, with 27% repeat bookings. The grooming service contributes to about 55-60% of its monthly revenue.

It operates in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and plans to expand to Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Chennai by FY28-29. It also plans to diversify into pet treats, toys, and accessories, and franchise-based experience centres.

Funding Alert

Startup: Veranda Learning

Amount: Rs 357.42 Cr

Round: QIP

Startup: Gupshup

Amount: $60M

Round: Equity and debt

Startup: Kluisz.ai

Amount: $9.6M

Round: Seed

Startup

In the frozen frontiers of Ladakh and the disaster-struck hills of Uttarakhand, drones are now becoming a vital part of India’s logistical and surveillance backbone. They are built by ﻿EndureAir,﻿ an end-to-end deeptech company founded in 2018 by Dr Abhishek, Rama Krishna, and Chirag Jain.

What began as an academic exploration of helicopter-style drone systems soon turned into a mission-driven company. Today, EndureAir builds both drone hardware, such as specialised airframes and propulsion systems, and software, including autopilots and AI-powered computer vision modules.

Deeptech for defence:

EndureAir’s product portfolio includes three core drone series: Vibram, a single-rotor surveillance drone for long-range missions; Sabal, a logistics-focused drone family for high-altitude payload delivery; and Alakh, a nano-drone series for search-and-rescue and close-range surveillance.

Its tech stack integrates AI for real-time object recognition, activity monitoring, and change detection. The company trains custom ML models for specific drone applications. LLMs are used internally to speed up development cycles.

EndureAir operates largely on a B2G model, and sells drone units to Indian defence forces through tenders. Clients include the Eastern, Northern, Southwestern, and Central Army Commands.

Meet the minds behind EndureAir Systems — (L-R) Rama Krishna (CEO), Dr Abhishek (Director), and Chirag Jain (CTO) — the trio building India’s homegrown full-stack drones for defence, logistics, and disaster relief.

Artificial Intelligence

Google India Country Manager Preeti Lobana believes startups should tap into the power of AI to solve real-world problems in healthcare, education, and sustainability sectors—areas that mirror India’s deeply rooted challenges.

At the third edition of Google I/O Connect India, the company presented its latest AI innovations tailored for India’s developer ecosystem, including on-device intelligence, agentic capabilities, and localised AI, aimed at enabling developers to contribute to India's role in the global AI landscape.

News & updates

Global: PayPal announced PayPal World, which will allow UPI users to make purchases from international merchants that accept PayPal. Indian consumers will be able to use UPI to buy from US online retailers by clicking PayPal checkout buttons, which will then display familiar UPI payment options.

Fees: The price for travel authorisation under the ETIAS will nearly triple, the European Commission said. The authorisation, which was adopted in 2018, has been postponed several times, and is now set to take effect in Q4 of 2026. A proposal was made to increase the fee from 7 euros ($8) to 20 euros ($23).

Meme: It’s a new day, and meme traders have found more stocks to put on the pedestal. Reddit-obsessed retail traders targeted wearable camera firm GoPro and doughnut maker Krispy Kreme on Wednesday, pushing shares up 56% and 18%, respectively, in morning trading.

