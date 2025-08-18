How ITC Food Tech has carved a niche; HIT investing in India

Hello,

What singer Alisha Chinai crooned to years ago is now an undisputed reality: Made in India.

Samsung is expanding its manufacturing portfolio in India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. The South Korean electronics major has reportedly started production of laptops at its Greater Noida facility.

Also, Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn’s Bengaluru factory, its second-largest manufacturing unit, has commenced operation with production of iPhone 17 recently at a small scale. Apple assembled 60% more iPhones in India in FY25.

There’s more business from the East Asian country in the offing. Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute has raised its forecast for 2025 growth in the output value of the country’s semiconductor industry to above 22% on strong global demand for AI applications.

Elsewhere, not everyone is happy with what’s fuelling our vehicles.

Earlier this year, the government implemented 20% ethanol blending to reduce dependence on petroleum and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. However, some vehicle owners are expressing concerns about its impact on performance, flagging declining fuel efficiency, engine wear, and gasket failures.

However, the Oil Ministry has stated that E20 fuel improves acceleration and has no impact on the validity of insurance of vehicles in India.

ITC—a household name for various categories, from cigarettes and shower gels to atta and cookies—has been steadily building its game plan in the fresh foods segment with ITC Food Tech.

The business—which operates like a “startup” under the ITC umbrella—primarily comprises three flagship cloud kitchen brands: Ashirvaad Soul Creations, offering homestyle vegetarian North Indian food; Sunfeast Baked Creations for baked goods; and ITC Master Chef Creations for gourmet North Indian cuisine.

Synergies:

Rohit Bhalla, Business Head - ITC Food Tech Business, says the foodtech business draws from ITC’s institutional strengths in large-scale food manufacturing, procurement, packaging, and culinary expertise, and is poised to develop a scalable model in food services.

“We define distinct food missions for each of our brands, and each has a unique value proposition. We wanted to target North Indian cuisine through two brands, ITC Master Chef Creations and Aashirvaad Soul Creations, both positioned very differently,” he notes.

“Once we have built our offerings, we want to reach consumers wherever they are. So, an omnichannel strategy is a natural evolution. We’ve already begun pilots in this direction. Swiggy and Zomato will continue to be our core convenience delivery channel, but we’re also tapping into other formats,” he says.

HIT investing (High Impact through Technology) is a philosophy rooted in the belief that technology can simultaneously unlock strong financial returns and life-changing social impact.

In conversation with Prime Venture Partners’ Sanjay Swamy, Mahesh Joshi, Head of Asia Private Equity at BlueOrchard Finance, shares the thinking behind his book HIT Investing, the misconceptions about impact investing, and why technology is the essential multiplier.

Doing good:

“People outside often equate impact investing to philanthropy, but that’s wrong. It covers the entire spectrum from philanthropy all the way to commercial capital, with blended finance in between,” Joshi says.

He cites Finagg, a company providing working capital loans to kirana stores, many run by women, at 18-20% interest. These customers wouldn’t qualify for loans even at 25% with collateral.

The opportunity, he says, is as much about mindset as it is about market size. In a world grappling with climate change, income inequality, and rapid technological shifts, HIT investing offers a model where purpose and profit reinforce each other.

Arbitration: The Canadian government has forced flight attendants at Air Canada to return to work less than 12 hours after they began striking and ordered binding arbitration over a dispute that has left more than 100,000 travellers stranded around the world during the peak summer travel season.

Trade deal: The EU is trying to prevent the US from targeting the bloc’s landmark digital rules as the two sides wrangle over the final details of a delayed statement that will formalise the trade deal they agreed last month. EU officials said there were disagreements over language relating to “non-tariff barriers”.

Old foes: The Apple-Samsung fight has returned. In the second quarter, smartphone shipments from Samsung surged in the US, with its market share rising from 23% to 31% from the prior period, according to data from Canalys. Apple’s market share during the quarter declined to 49% from 56%.

MPC meeting: The RBI will host the Monetary Policy Committee on Wednesday, August 20, to decide the interest rates, and project inflation and growth estimates. According to reports, the central bank is likely to reduce the inflation forecast for FY26. Most economists predict that the RBI will keep the repo rate unchanged. In the June meeting, the RBI slashed the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, marking the third straight cut in 2025.

GST blueprint: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, announced that the Group of Ministers on Rate Rationalisation will meet this week to deliberate on the proposed GST reforms. The government proposes eliminating the 12% and 28% tax brackets, retaining only the 5% and 18% slabs, and introducing a new 40% “sin tax” for select items such as tobacco and gutka. The proposed overhaul of the GST regime is likely to bring relief to those looking to buy cars, especially smaller cars.

