August report card: Funding and EV sales

The Indian startup ecosystem is abuzz.

Flipkart has acquired a majority stake in Pinkvilla India, a digital infotainment platform. The deal is part of the ecommerce major’s broader strategy to expand its content footprint and strengthen engagement with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

Meanwhile, the real money gaming ban is having a real impact on gaming jobs.

Nazara Technologies-backed Baazi Games, which runs PokerBaazi, is reportedly eliminating more than 200 positions—nearly 45% of its workforce. Its peers, MPL and Dream11, aren’t faring too well either.

Elsewhere, the lending sector is back in bloom.

LenDenClub swung back to profitability in FY25, even as India’s peer-to-peer lending sector navigated stricter RBI rules. The company’s revenue rose 27.6% to Rs 236 crore, and EBITDA was Rs 50 crore. The management attributed the turnaround to tighter cost controls and operational discipline.

Also, OpenAI is planning to establish a massive data centre in India with a capacity of at least one gigawatt, according to Bloomberg. The project, part of OpenAI’s broader “Stargate” infrastructure initiative, could become a pivotal move in expanding its presence in Asia.

Exciting times ahead.

Electric Mobility

Electric vehicle sales saw a dip in August, affecting the total sales of the four major players—TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy, and Ola Electric. Despite the slowdown, TVS Motor held its leadership position with a 23.1% market share.

During the month, the iQube-maker had sold 24,087 units. It also announced a new EV variant, TVS Orbiter, with a price tag of Rs 99,900, targeting young budget-conscious first-time urban buyers.

EV sales report:

Competition between Ola Electric and Ather Energy heated up with the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company seeing its market share rise from 17.1% in July to 18.1% this month. Rizta-maker Ather sold 17,856 units in August, capturing 17.1% market share.

Earlier this month, Bajaj Auto’s Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj told The Economic Times that the company could see a “zero month” of EV output in August due to the rare earth magnet crisis.

Notably, all EV makers—except Ola Electric—had hinted at possible production interruptions and a hit on sales numbers due to the ongoing crisis surrounding rare earth magnets—critical components needed to manufacture EVs. Many players are now looking for alternative supply chains and components.

Funding

After a noticeable dip in venture capital funding in July, the financial engines of the Indian startup ecosystem roared back to life in August 2025 as startups raised a billion dollars, aided by the steady inflow of deals worth over $40 million.

The month of August saw a total VC funding of $1 billion—a 62% rise compared to July, when the figure was just $621 million. However, on a year-over-year comparison, the VC funding was down 41% as startups had raised $1.7 billion in August 2024.

Money matters:

The month of August saw only 87 transactions—the lowest ever for the year till now. This shows that the value per deal was higher than in any other month of the year.

In terms of stage-wise funding, the late stage saw the highest amount raised at $548 million from only 10 deals. The venture debt category saw an inflow of only $66 million.

Mumbai-based startups topped the VC funding list for August, garnering $393 million, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

Interview

Uttar Pradesh is working toward becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2029. That is the goal under which “every department, every secretary, every principal secretary, every additional chief secretary is functioning,” said Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of the state, in a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma.

He said, “We are tapping all the means that are possible to ensure that the sectors grow at a very rapid pace, because this $1 trillion economy by 2029 is a very ambitious [goal].”

News & updates

Gains: Alibaba Group’s stock leapt over 19% after reporting a surge in revenue from AI. Its shares gained their most intraday since November 2022 in Hong Kong, boosting the company’s market value by over $50 billion.

Downfall: Registrations of new Tesla cars in Sweden fell 84% in August from a year earlier, to 210 vehicles, data from Mobility Sweden showed on Monday.

Crypto: Some of the digital tokens backing the Trump family’s cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial, began trading on Monday. The World Liberty tokens, known as $WLFI, were sold to investors after the Trump family and its business partners last year launched the venture.

