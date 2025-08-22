Here's how much energy and water an AI prompt uses, as per a Google Gemini disclosure

Google has released its first official figures on the environmental footprint of artificial intelligence prompts.

The company detailed the electricity consumption, carbon emissions, and water use linked to queries processed by its Gemini models.

Reported energy use

According to Google, a median text prompt processed in Gemini Apps consumes 0.24 watt-hours (Wh) of electricity.

Google equated the energy use per Gemini prompt (0.24 Wh) to watching TV for less than nine seconds, and also to running a standard microwave for about one second.

The company said each prompt generates 0.03 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO₂e) and uses 0.26 millilitres of water.

The figures include energy and water consumed across the infrastructure that serves prompts, such as AI accelerators, CPUs, idle capacity, and data centre cooling systems.

Efficiency gains

Google stated that prompt-serving efficiency improved significantly over the past year.

The company reported a 33-fold increase in energy efficiency and a 44-fold reduction in carbon emissions per prompt compared with earlier measurements.

The company clarified that the assessment did not include energy for model training, multimedia prompts such as images or video, energy used by end-user devices, network transmission, or data storage.

Methodology and publication

The findings were published on Google’s official blog and supported by an academic paper. The company said its approach measured environmental impact at the data centre level, covering hardware use and supporting systems.

The data focused specifically on text-based queries in Gemini Apps. Google stated that the study represents a median prompt and not the maximum or minimum ranges of usage.

Expert responses

In media reports following the publication, researchers noted limitations in Google’s methodology.

Shaolei Ren, who studies the environmental footprint of artificial intelligence, was quoted in reports saying reliance on market-based emissions accounting may underestimate the actual impact.

Alex de Vries-Gao, founder of Digiconomist, stated that indirect water use and other lifecycle factors were not covered in the company’s reporting.

Google described the disclosure as the first detailed measurement of its kind for prompt-serving in large-scale AI models. The company said the figures are intended to provide transparency on the operational footprint of AI inference.

The report did not include comparisons with other companies or external benchmarks.