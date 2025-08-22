Google’s newly launched Veo 3 video generation model has been reportedly utilised by T-Series, the world’s largest music channel on YouTube with over 300 million subscribers.

In a landmark collaboration with Cyberpunk Studio, T-Series unveiled a reimagined music video that brought back the late singer KK, using Veo 3’s advanced generative video technology.

This marks one of the most high-profile uses of Veo 3 so far in India.

Reviving a legend with technology

The project centered around recreating KK’s presence in a fresh, visually striking format.

For fans, it was both nostalgic and futuristic blending the emotional weight of KK’s music with cutting-edge AI visuals.

By drawing on Veo 3’s ability to generate lifelike video sequences from text and reference material, the team aimed to produce a performance that felt familiar and new.

The collaboration highlights how AI can be used not only to extend creative possibilities but also to reimagine the legacies of iconic artists in ways that resonate with audiences at scale.

Why Veo 3 stands out

Veo 3 is the latest in Google’s line of generative video models, designed to handle longer, more consistent, and more detailed video outputs than its predecessors.

It builds on breakthroughs in realism, scene continuity, and creative control, offering filmmakers, musicians, and studios a new tool to push the boundaries of storytelling.

Unlike experimental AI demos of the past, Veo 3 is now being applied to large-scale, high-visibility projects.

The future of AI in entertainment

This experiment with KK’s music underscores a growing trend: AI as a bridge between memory and innovation.

For audiences, it could open new ways of experiencing their favorite artists from reinterpreted classics to immersive, reimagined performances.