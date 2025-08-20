Meta restructures AI division under new Superintelligence Labs

Meta Platforms has announced another significant restructuring of its artificial intelligence (AI) organisation, creating four distinct teams under the newly formed Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL).

The move, reportedly disclosed through an internal memo and cited by multiple outlets, marks the company’s fourth major reorganisation of its AI division in the past six months.

New teams created under MSL

According to reports, the reorganisation brings Meta’s AI operations under four key groups with specialised responsibilities.

TBD Lab will focus on advancing large language models, including further development of Llama, Meta’s open-source AI model. This group will be led by Alexandr Wang.

Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) will continue to pursue long-term research in artificial intelligence. FAIR has been Meta’s primary research unit since 2013 and is tasked with advancing core scientific progress in machine learning and related fields.

Products and Applied Research will be overseen by Nat Friedman. This unit is expected to work on integrating AI capabilities into consumer-facing applications across Meta’s platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

MSL Infra, under the leadership of Aparna Ramani, will be responsible for building the infrastructure required to support Meta’s AI initiatives, including compute capacity and efficiency improvements.

Fourth reshuffle in six months

This announcement is the latest in a series of organisational changes at Meta’s AI division. Since early 2025, the company has undergone multiple leadership and structural adjustments as it attempts to consolidate efforts in the race towards developing advanced AI systems.

Meta has not provided specific timelines or product announcements associated with the restructuring.