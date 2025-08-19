OpenAI rolls out Rs 399 ChatGPT subscription plan in India

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Go, a paid subscription plan for ChatGPT users in India, priced at Rs 399 per month. The offering is significantly cheaper than the company’s existing ChatGPT Plus plan, which costs Rs 1,999 a month.

The Sam Altman-led firm, which recently rolled out local currency pricing in India, has now expanded its offering with UPI support for easier payments.

“We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399,” said Nick Turley, VP at OpenAI in a post on X.

ChatGPT Go will give users access to the platform’s most popular features, including more GPT-5 messages, multi-modal tools such as image generation and file uploads, and longer memory.

1046 people loved this story ChatGPT 5: What to expect from the next AI evolution

In comparison, ChatGPT Plus is designed for advanced users, offering expanded access to thinking and legacy models (like GPT-4o) and premium tools such as deep research, agent mode, and Sora video creation.

Since introducing its updated image generator in March, OpenAI has seen a steady rise in usage from ChatGPT users in India.

Last week, CEO Altman noted that India is OpenAI’s second-largest market after the United States, and could potentially become its biggest. He also said the company is prioritising bringing its products to India, by collaborating with local partners to optimise AI for the country’s needs and make it more affordable.

Other global AI players are also doubling down on its strategy in India, which has a massive internet user base. In July, AI search startup Perplexity partnered with telecom giant Airtel to bundle free Perplexity Pro subscriptions for its customers. Around the same time, tech giant Google rolled out a free one-year AI Pro plan for students in the country.