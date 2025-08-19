Brands
Discover
Events
Newsletter
More

Follow Us

twitterfacebookinstagramyoutube
Youtstory

Explore the latest in AI and deeptech

Brands

Resources

Stories

General

In-Depth

Announcement

Reports

News

Funding

Startup Sectors

Women in tech

Sportstech

Agritech

E-Commerce

Education

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Art & Culture

Travel & Leisure

Curtain Raiser

Wine and Food

YSTV

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertise with us
News

OpenAI rolls out Rs 399 ChatGPT subscription plan in India

The Sam Altman-led firm, which recently rolled out local currency pricing in India, has now expanded its offering with UPI support for easier payments.

Bhuvana Kamath785 Stories
OpenAI rolls out Rs 399 ChatGPT subscription plan in India

Tuesday August 19, 2025 , 2 min Read

OpenAI has introduced ChatGPT Go, a paid subscription plan for ChatGPT users in India, priced at Rs 399 per month. The offering is significantly cheaper than the company’s existing ChatGPT Plus plan, which costs Rs 1,999 a month.

The Sam Altman-led firm, which recently rolled out local currency pricing in India, has now expanded its offering with UPI support for easier payments.

“We just launched ChatGPT Go in India, a new subscription tier that gives users in India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399,” said Nick Turley, VP at OpenAI in a post on X. 

ChatGPT Go will give users access to the platform’s most popular features, including more GPT-5 messages, multi-modal tools such as image generation and file uploads, and longer memory.

1046 people loved this story

ChatGPT 5: What to expect from the next AI evolution

In comparison, ChatGPT Plus is designed for advanced users, offering expanded access to thinking and legacy models (like GPT-4o) and premium tools such as deep research, agent mode, and Sora video creation.

Since introducing its updated image generator in March, OpenAI has seen a steady rise in usage from ChatGPT users in India.

Last week, CEO Altman noted that India is OpenAI’s second-largest market after the United States, and could potentially become its biggest. He also said the company is prioritising bringing its products to India, by collaborating with local partners to optimise AI for the country’s needs and make it more affordable.

Other global AI players are also doubling down on its strategy in India, which has a massive internet user base. In July, AI search startup Perplexity partnered with telecom giant Airtel to bundle free Perplexity Pro subscriptions for its customers. Around the same time, tech giant Google rolled out a free one-year AI Pro plan for students in the country.

Edited by Swetha Kannan