Ankit Sharma
Started at 17, hungry for more at 23. Co-founder at Upscale and Finocial. Tech-evangelist, Google SOC mentor,Banking Revolutionist.
Digital Alliance strategy? What has businesses and banking to do with blockchain.
by Ankit Sharma
19th Feb 2017
· 5 min read
Banking as a Platform: Old wine in a new bottle
India's banking landscape sees a massive change with consumers looking for personalization and banks working overtime to bridge the gap.
by Ankit Sharma
10th Feb 2017
· 4 min read