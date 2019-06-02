EDITIONS
Ankit Sharma
Started at 17, hungry for more at 23. Co-founder at Upscale and Finocial. Tech-evangelist, Google SOC mentor,Banking Revolutionist.

Digital Alliance strategy? What has businesses and banking to do with blockchain.

by Ankit Sharma
Share on
19th Feb 2017 · 5 min read

Banking as a Platform: Old wine in a new bottle

India's banking landscape sees a massive change with consumers looking for personalization and banks working overtime to bridge the gap.
by Ankit Sharma
Share on
10th Feb 2017 · 4 min read