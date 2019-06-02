Aayush Raj is working as a legal counsel with Runnr. After graduating in 2012 from Chanakya National Law University & doing a certificate course in Intellectual Property Rights from Indian Law Institute, Aayush joined bar to practice law in Delhi. After almost three & a half years he moved to corporates to work in the field of tech law. He has advised his present and past organizations on various issues such as laws regulating e-commerce, feasibility of proposed business models, etc. and has done business structuring accordingly. He has also had discussions with government authorities on policy making. He can be reached at aayushrajojha@gmail.com and https://in.linkedin.com/in/aayush-raj-a9374618