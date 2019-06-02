EDITIONS
Team YS
Transportation

IIT Delhi inaugurates electric vehicle research centre

by Team YS
Share on
31st May 2019 · 2 min read
Ecommerce

How Narvar’s omni-channel experience helps brands create lifelong customer loyalty

by Team YS
Share on
31st May 2019 · 7 min read
SocialStory

Knocking off gender inequity to water inaccessibility: How two women-led social impact startups are working towards building a equitable world

by Team YS
Share on
30th May 2019 · 9 min read
FinTech

Why first-time investors find the simplicity of the Groww app refreshing in the crowded wealth management app market

by Team YS
Share on
29th May 2019 · 6 min read
Daily Capsule

The deep-tech startup revolution in 'real India'; OYO join hands with China's largest online travel aggregator

by Team YS
Share on
28th May 2019 · 3 min read
Government

General Elections 2019: Reactions from India Inc and the startup world to Modi 2.0

by Team YS
Share on
23rd May 2019 · 12 min read