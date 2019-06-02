As a Founder of Train My Brain® and Concepts Coach®, Anish Baheti has over a decade, delivered many inspiring, energizing and engaging sessions both locally and globally. His sessions are based on two core principles: Keep It Short & Simple and create an awesome experience that touches heart.





Combining passion with intelligence, Anish teaches you how to break your own comfort zone. Using analogies and examples from his own personal and professional experiences, he connects with his audience in an unfailing and innovative format.





He’s an authentic speaker who keeps the conversation crisp, fast-paced and natural leaving the audience with some actionable next steps. Several high profile participants have experienced a breakthrough in their lives, career and business using his unique approach.