Ashish Bhagwat, over 15 Years of career, has played key roles in business leadership (P&L, marketing, strategy) as well as advisory (IT strategy & Business Operations consulting) capacity. Ashish has been an intrapreneur at heart, playing impactful future-building roles within the organizations. He played an instrumental role in OrangeScape’s global expansion in his capacity as Vice President. Ashish had set up the BPM practice at Wipro in 2004 and established the growth path, drove the practice through Business Development, Consulting & Talent Development. A voracious reader in nonfiction, business, and leadership; Ashish blogs at leisure. His blog is recognized as a prominent blog in the Business Technology space (http://ashishbhagwat.com). His Linked In Profile: http://www.linkedin.com/in/ashishbhagwat