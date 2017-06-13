I am Dr. Neha Pradeep Saini, Ph.D in Vedic Astrology. My interest in Astrology, Numerology, Graphology, Vastu Shastra and other meta -physical sciences

came to me as a blessing from my ancestors at the age of 13-15. My grandfather was fond of Numerology and thus his interest got inherited in my life and has been an indispensable factor eversince I started learning this divine knowledge.





All I would like to say is this is not magic or superstition but a logical and accurate science which can be traced to our ancient scriptures, Vedas, Purans etc. It can also be learnt by anyone too by the grace of God. It can be used to help and guide people to discover the features, elements and future of the persons character, along with their destiny, life path in health, career, marital life, marriage prospects, progeny etc based on their date of birth, place of birth, time of birth and their name.





In these years, I have consulted over thousands of people specially from Bollywood, Kollywood, Himachal film industry Him-wood, Tollywood and Business men etc for services like Vedic Astrology, Numerology - Name correction as per Numerology, Mahurat of films, Signature Analyst as per Graphology, Vastu Shastra of residential as well as commercial plots etc.

Educational Background: I have completed my graduation from M.M.K College, Bandra, Mumbai. EMDI Institute of Media and Communication. Masters in Vedic Astrology. Also has a degree in Vastu Shastra Studies, Numerology & Reiki healing, Ph.D in Vedic Astrology.

Learning doesn’t stop here for me I am still studying and researching on horoscopes on daily basis and not only this I learn from teaching and guiding others too. Teaching Vedic Astrology and others sciences too.





Awards & Achievements: TV Shows in Mumbai – Saptah ke sitaare, Articles in Magazines , Online Magazines like Ideapreneur, IndiaCafe etc, Articles in Newspapers – Janadhar Sandesh, Bandra Times etc ,Jyotish Gaurav Award 2019 for Vedic Astrology , Topper in Vastu shastra Studies.

Specialization: I have a wide range of simple do-able and yet effective remedies which can provide you relief from your problems in no time. Right from Name spell change (if needed), Signature changes (if needed), Vastu Remedies, Color Therapy, meditation, donations, mantra jaap, Gemstones , special Poojas are also mentioned if needed.





Thanking You,

Dr Neha Pradeep Saini





97735 20618

www.facebook.com/Blessed1Neha/

www.blessed1neha.com