Chaitanya Dhareshwar is a published author, entrepreneur, technocrat and tech advisor / mentor. He believes that a solution to most business problems can be found to technology – simply because most technology was created with the intent to solve business problems. He has since 2005 built 5 sustainable companies, and in the role of a Chief Technology Officer and Tech Consultant helped many other organizations and non-profits achieve winning outcomes using Technology. He's been published and quoted in multiple independent journals, and has written several whitepapers.





Currently, Mr Dhareshwar focuses on building sustainable technology advantages via self-service platforms at Wherrelz Corporation, Delaware, US. In addition, he is on the board of several companies and a key technology advisor for some popular internet-driven non-profits. His clients include corporates and non-profits around the globe.