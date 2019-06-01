EDITIONS
Team YS
Startup

#ProsperityCircle: How Intuit Circles is helping Artivatic simplify their accounting process through QuickBooks Online

by Team YS
Share on
9th Apr 2019 · 4 min read
Announcement

JioGenNext launches Basecamp to bring new startup ideas to life

by Team YS
Share on
6th Mar 2019 · 2 min read
Events

24 startup winners across sectors, insightful panels, and an engaging VC mixer. Check out highlights from a successful Maharashtra Startup Week 2019.

by Team YS
Share on
14th Feb 2019 · 7 min read
Quick Bytes

Do You Think a Colleague Is 'out to Get You' at Work? Ensure You Have Considered All Angles!

by Team YS
Share on
23rd Aug 2017 · 5 min read
Quick Bytes

Success is yours for the taking, just keep the 7-day work week at bay

by Team YS
Share on
22nd Aug 2017 · 3 min read
Resources

Top websites to learn whatever skill you'd like for free, well mostly!

by Team YS
Share on
22nd Aug 2017 · 3 min read