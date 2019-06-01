Vishal Vivek is Co-Founder & CEO of SEO Corporation, a New Delhi based SEO & Web agency. A motivational speaker, blogger, gut wrenching risk taker, pet lover and hard working soul. Credited for taking SEO Corporation from living room to immense heights with his vision and brute passion . Demystifying online marketing for startups and entrepreneurs is what he loves the most. When he is not writing or researching, you can find him deeply engrossed in books or playing with his pets. Follow him on Twitter @victor_nepoleon