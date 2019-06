Harhsad Rawool is a digital marketing speaker, and consultant. He blogs about digital marketing at harshadrawool.com. He has previously worked in well-known B2B and B2C startups. He has invested over a thousands in digital advertising through the course of his career. He has extensive experience in all the major digital marketing channels such as Search Engine marketing, SEO, Display Marketing and Integrated Digital Marketing. Read My Blog at http://harshadrawool.com/