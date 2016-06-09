10th Jun 2016

Studitorial IN is a small online education company which has helped over 10000's of young people to choose their destinies. It is been developing since past 8 months and has achieved success. Studitorial IN has started organising webinars and seminars too which has helped many people. This startup is now developing a software which will make the work more easier, advanced and fun to do. This startup is founded by Huzaif Mhd(Youngest Entrepreneur) on September 2016. We believe that this startup will be going to get under the list of top 10000 startup very fast and will make a technology that every single person will behold of this and feel very cool to sit at their home and do their work.