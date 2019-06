Started my first business at the age of 16, selling products door to door. Since then, I've acquired over 10+ years of experience in entrepreneurship, marketing, and businesses dev across industries like EdTech, E-commerce, and many others. And now, in 2016, with a renewed focus, me and my team have founded a fashion tech startup, GetNatty, that provides an online platform to represent the creative talent of young and emerging fashion designers.