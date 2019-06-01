Maulik Kotak is Young and Dynamic Personality from Gujarat who holds the degree of Computer Engineering from Vishwakarma Engineering collage @Ahmedabad, He is having 5+ Years of Experience and have been working in SEO or Information Security also his very passionate about SEO and social media and constantly looking to learn more and stay current with industry changes and trends.





In Hacking Field while working he has found various critical vulnerabilities on Website like Constant Contact, Bitcasa, CloudApp Articles covering his research has been published through Internet. He is known for his work play on web Application Vulnerabilities and Research.



