Mawunyo Adjei

Making Your First Million In Eleven Months

Making Your First Million in Eleven MonthsFebruary is here a
by Mawunyo Adjei
10th Feb 2017 · 5 min read

What Attracts Long-term Investors To A Startup?

Many businesses out there are failing not because their idea
by Mawunyo Adjei
29th Sep 2016 · 4 min read

The Next Greatest Startup Model: Freebies

From high school students to venture capitalists, almost eve
by Mawunyo Adjei
27th Sep 2016 · 4 min read