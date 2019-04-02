Anusha Sankar is a content writer at Writersevoke. She strives to deliver high quality content that can educate and make an impact. As a part of the digital marketing team, she focuses on content strategy and development that is key to brand recognition. She recognizes the importance of the written word in all aspects of life. This persuaded her to study Literature and devote her time to learning how to wield the language. She brings this skill to her workplace and continues to indulge in authorship. Outside of work, she can be found reading, cooking and writing blogs about feminism and lifestyle.