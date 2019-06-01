EDITIONS
naanthaan kayvee
Lessons from making Kathal Virodhi (Tamil short film)
Creating the content is one part but serving it to the audience is most crucial to know if there is an impact. The other learning that we have with making short films is that the energy required is on par with that of commercial feature films. Just that the scale of commercial feature films are available and they have a budget. Quite many short films do not have a budget.
by naanthaan kayvee
11th Jul 2016
