Naveen Bachwani is an expert in Customer Engagement and Business Transformation, with more than two decades of experience across large-scale enterprises, mid-sized firms & startups, focused on improving Customer Engagement through cross-functional solutions. His contributions have been featured in a crowd-sourced book by Seth Godin, and published in various online/print magazines. He is also Visiting Faculty at various business schools, and a sought-after speaker at conferences across the country. You can follow him on Twitter @NaveenBachwani.