Nevina Infotech – A name to reckon with the latest technology, technical partnership & enterprise application development. The company was founded in 2011 by Ms. Nevina Ladhani and later formed as an organization in 2014. A personality leading mindsets, a strong vision and dynamically ambitious. Nevina Infotech is laser focussed in deriving IT solutions comprising of a brand experience and a level up customer engagement for any industry.





The company is process driven, targeting business to business clientele and providing end to end results. The company is focussing on challenging projects to accomplish with the listed technologies such as Magento, Laravel, iBeacon, trending technologies and mobile app development industry. Nevina Infotech serves different sectors of industries domain such as Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Travel & tourism, marketplace projects (Amazon & Alibaba) and more.