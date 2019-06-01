OSAMA SIDDIQUE has been a Rhodes scholar at Oxford, a lawyer in New York and Lahore, a policy instructor in various countries, a legal scholar, university teacher and reform consultant in Pakistan, and a successful doctoral candidate and visiting professor at Harvard Law School. Currently, he earns a living by trying to persuade politicians, judges, police officers, lawyers and bureaucrats to change themselves. He was born in beautiful Lahore, and mostly lives there. His most recent book is an acclaimed and multiple award-winning critical legal history of postcolonial justice systems