Shrav pt
A lawyer-turned-freelancer with an impassioned zeal for the arts and the law, she is currently exploring both her interests and mostly writes on all things legal. An avid reader, besides law, she particularly follows the latest happenings in business, media/entertainment, health and nutrition, and other trending news. She currently writes on start-ups and intellectual property laws for Quick Company (dealing in company registration and trademark search activities); as well as a host of other legal and non-legal content for various local and overseas clients. When she is not working, she prefers diving into poetry, storytelling or cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

Why is it important for food-tech startups to get FSSAI License?

21st Jul 2017 · 6 min read

Starting-up for the sake of Starting up? Know what lies ahead!

18th Jul 2017 · 10 min read

What happens when you stop using your trademark? A look into the murkier waters of Trademark Law

11th Jul 2017 · 7 min read

Nine life lessons we can all learn from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

A potpourri of mythology, fiction and dizzying superhero adventures, Baahubali is not merely an experience to be devoured in the theaters, but a dazzling, grand life-map of sorts we can learn immensely from and use in our lives.
4th May 2017 · 13 min read

1,50,000 villages in India to have internet connectivity: Are Rural Start-ups soon to become a reality?

17th Apr 2017 · 7 min read

Protecting brands and trademarks on the internet

14th Apr 2017 · 10 min read