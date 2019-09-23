Samarth Mohan is the General Manager – New Initiatives at MyGate, India’s leading community management platform launched in the year 2016.

He is an IIT Bombay graduate and has previously associated with Quikr owned Zefo, Flurry Inc. and Yahoo!.

Named one of India’s most innovative start-ups in 2018, MyGate’s several innovative features today augment security at the gate and enhance convenience within for over 700,000 residents in 11 Indian cities.





