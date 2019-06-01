Prateek Saxena, the Managing Director of Appinventiv handles people part of the organization. Being the one with an extensive experience in Sales, he knows what it takes to solve problems in a way that is optimized to meet issues in a high value and low cost mix. He keeps himself updated with every old and new technology change to gauge what the world would be needing next, which is the essence of the majority of his writings and conversations.You can one-on-one about his findings on Twitter or LinkedIn.