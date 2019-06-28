Hey there! Raajendra prasath here from Chennai. Welcome to our blog! And glad that you checked out my About page. I am a Digital Marketer with New Digital Marketing Innovation Strategies, Trainer, Consultant, Speaker, Author. I have been in the digital marketing industry since 2012. I have hosted programs on Personal Branding, PPC, Digital Marketing 360*, Facebook Marketing, Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Reputation Management & Affiliate Marketing etc... I'm also giving training to students on Advanced Digital Marketing Trainer at Besant Technologies. Are you Looking for a Job? Learn Digital Marketing! Are you Looking for an Additional Source of income? Learn Affiliate Marketing! Are you Looking for your business development? Learn Social Media Marketing!If Digital Marketing inspires you, let’s talk.