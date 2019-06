A veteran in the field of logistics, cargo transportation, and supply chain, Raghav Himatsingka is the Founder & CEO of Truckola: an asset free, tech-enabled, full-solution intercity/interstate FTL transportation service provider. In his role at the organisation, Raghav spearheads strategy, growth and investor relations. He is responsible for the overall financial targets of the company including revenues, profits and key metrics as defined by the company