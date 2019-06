Rahul has more than 15 years of experience in hiring a competent workforce globally in Canada | USA | Europe | MENA | India | APAC | ANZ . He has been heading Recruitment function for Mid size software companies in Delhi/NCR. He is passionate about people and networking. A LinkedIn enthusiast, a strong believer that nothing we do is more important than hiring and developing people. At the end of the day we bet on people, not on strategies. People First.