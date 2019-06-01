A non-fiction filmmaker who is into travel filmmaking and my profession involves making commissioned films with various channels. I am a person who is up for whatever involves people, places and conversations and believes that I can live on the road for months or years. I don't like to be at comfortable places and in order to push myself out of that comfort zone, I keep moving. Experiencing the rawness and authenticity of people I crosses paths with, is what keeps me traveling. I have been traveling the north for a lot many years and am now gearing up to explore other parts of the country.