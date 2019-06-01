Rohit Manglik, an Edupreneur and Founder-cum-CEO of EduGorilla Community Private Limited, pens articles on fields of education and technology, as he harbors a yearning to transform India’s traditional backdrop of education to fall in line with the one leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Machine Learning, etc. Harboring this desire and being a graduate of the National Institute of Technology, Surathkal, India, his portal EduGorilla has made the lives of millions of students experience a worthwhile change. The brainchild of Mr. Rohit Manglik, EduGorilla has been serving the career needs of students since its inception in 2011.





Rohit took the ultimate plunge, as he too had sensed the heat of the sentiments as the students he met with, experienced when he visited his alma mater in Farrukhabad, a Tier III city in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The thoughts that the students discussed with him, had everything to do with education, careers, and lives of him, them and every student of every institution. The students, as well as Rohit, worried about all these aspects of their lives. They wanted more choices regarding career paths, schools, colleges, coaching institutes, study programs and a plethora of their such other educational exigencies.





With its inception, EduGorilla.com housed rousingly enlightening writeups on matters having everything in relation with the benefits of students- choosing the best school or college for them, selecting the career path quite closely matching their characters and mental makeups, and every other matter discussed above.

And then, more such wonders followed the suit. As a result, the question and answer portal of Forum, Marketplace- a vast repository of more than 70,000 study material (books, guides, PDFs, etc), Directory Listing- an enormous big bale of over eight lakh colleges/schools and 57,000 plus coaching institutes to choose the best from, and the quite recent of the Test Series- online reservoir of competent questions and problems aiding in preparation of students for taking their competitive national or state level exams, among many more, stepped in.





Coming to the career needs of students, EduGorilla has almost 320 professions covered on its website. Also, the website hosts several articles and has critically examined over 100 coaching centers. Furthermore, the EduGorilla portal serves as a closely-knit community of various subject matter experts, professionals, doctors, faculty from colleges who are always eager to help the needy individuals. With state-of-the-art question and answer platform, Article System, Directory Listing, User Showcase, etc. EduGorilla has developed into an online tutor. Last year only EduGorilla achieved the feat of listing 15 lakh schools in its database. This was much more than the earlier record of listing 30 thousand schools achieved by other prominent educational platforms. The listings were done on 350 different parameters such as course content at the school, teacher-student ratio, etc.





In the end, I would like to state the motto of EduGorilla - “Education is our passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to the people who prepare for it today”.





Mr. Rohit Manglik is very active on a wide range of platforms giving away his thoughts on the evolution of education some of the top platforms are as follows YourStory, GitHub, Blogger, Behance, Quora and many more.