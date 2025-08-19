Rutvi Sheth-Kundalia serves as the Director of Advait Greenergy Private Limited and leads Strategy and Human Resources at Advait Energy Transitions Limited. A graduate of the London School of Economics, she brings a global perspective and strategic clarity to Advait’s vision of driving innovation in renewable energy and infrastructure. In her role, Rutvi is instrumental in guiding the company’s long-term growth through focused strategic planning, leadership development, and a strong emphasis on organisational culture. Her work bridges human capital strategy, cross-functional collaboration, and stakeholder engagement, ensuring that growth is both impactful and people-first. With a distinctive combination of data-driven insight and empathetic leadership, Rutvi is at the forefront of Advait’s transformation in an evolving energy sector. She is recognised for cultivating inclusive leadership and building agile, future-ready teams, continuing to shape Advait as a purpose-driven enterprise committed to lasting impact.