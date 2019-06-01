Priti Rathi Gupta is the Founder of LXME and the Managing Director and Promoter at Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. She has been associated with the Anand Rathi Group since 2004. What started as a business presentation at Harvard Business School has become Indias first financial planning app catering specifically to women that helps them invest independently. She aims to create, through LXME, a new wave of financially fearless women. Being of the opinion that women are inherently good investors but have been left out of the investment conversation for far too long, Priti Rathi Gupta wants to end women's reliance on their husbands, brothers or fathers to invest their money.

An alumnus of Harvard Business School, Priti Rathi Gupta has also completed a Post Graduate Programme in Family Managed Business from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research and has completed her B.Com from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics.



