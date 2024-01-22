Brands
Photo of Sandeep Divakaran

Sandeep Divakaran

Sandeep Divakaran, CEO of Greaves Finance Limited, is a veteran business leader with over 23 years of cumulative experience in diversified industrial spectrums. As a CXO of multiple organizations and a co-founder of OPC Asset Solutions, the largest equipment operating lease company, Sandeep has a proven track record of fostering services in the fields of asset management, strategic & risk management, supply chain, and operations management. Prior to joining Greaves, Sandeep served as the Head of Strategy & IR at Ola Electric India, a subsidiary of Ola Group, where his expertise in managing policy advocacy and creating residual value risk management tools propelled the company's success. He also served as the CEO of Ola Fleet, which he led to 4X scaling across 45 cities. Sandeep holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from MK University, a Digital Marketing certification from Columbia University, and a certification in sustainable finance from Erasmus University.