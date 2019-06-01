Sayantan is a Partner at EVC Ventures, a $50 Million Venture Capital firm focused on early-stage startups. He joined EVC Ventures as the Assistant Vice President earlier and is now a part of the leadership team heading the corporate communications globally. His overall involvement includes Brand Management, Investor Communications, Public Relations, Internal & External Communications, Marketing Automation, Networking & Collaborations, Media Relations, Strategic Decision Making and Team Management. Beyond his corporate life, Sayantan is a professional musician with over 15 years of experience in the music industry. He has served as a Music Director, Composer, Session Guitarist and has also worked with four mainstream movies till date. He has been teaching guitars for over a decade now and connecting with people, public relations, came to him naturally at a very early age. You can follow him on Twitter - Shay_Guitars