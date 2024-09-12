Founder and CEO, Leeglaity





Shivam Singla is a lawyer who looked for a solution to transform the way businesses conduct paperwork with their customers, business partners, employees and investors with Leegality. Shivma is an alumnus of the National Law School of India University. He is passionate about technology and keen on using it to solve everyday problems in legal processes faced by individuals and businesses around the country. Leegality currently serves 2000+ Indian companies—from large banks to fast-growing tech startups.