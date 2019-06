Started my career as a Naval officer, helicopter operator, nuclear, chemical and biological warfare specialist, naval police to managing 250 member teams - it was a shipload of fun. Became a restaurateur cum hotelier on the beaches of Goa. Completed my MBA from INSEAD and became a corporate honcho. Ended up as a startup guy. Don't ask me what drove me through the last 12 years of craziness. Its mostly been fun and lots of passion, but some exceptionally hard times as well.