Photo of Shruti Shreya

Shruti Shreya

Shruti is a Senior Programme Manager for the Platform Regulation and Gender and Tech verticals at The Dialogue. A Gold Medalist lawyer by training, she is engaged in conducting interdisciplinary research on varied aspects of social media governance, internet freedom, online safety and feminist technologies. Shruti also leads the engagement initiatives of The Dialogue including Parliamentary and Government outreach and collaboration with grassroots women and child safety bodies to deliver sensitisation programs for the digital empowerment of marginalised communities. Shruti has been a columnist for leading Indian dailies and has been invited to multiple national and international internet governance forums alongside luminaries in the digital rights space.