Snehashish Bhattacharjee is the Global CEO & Co-founder of Denave. In this role, he is spearheading Denave in the direction of establishing it as the world’s largest sales enablement organization. Prior to this, he has worked with Microsoft and Wipro. He is an alumna of Delhi University and did his MCA from University of Hyderabad. In his free time, Snehashish prefers to dig into a good book or go for long drives.