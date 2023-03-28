Brands
Photo of Soumya Gupta

Soumya Gupta

Soumya has been reporting on India’s constantly evolving consumer and media sectors for the past seven years. She has broken stories and written in-depth analyses on the biggest brands, listed companies, investors, and platforms in these segments. Before joining The CapTable, she was a senior writer at the Economic Times (ET Prime) and a beat reporter for Live Mint and Fortune India magazine. At the beginning of her career, she attended Bloomberg’s Print News Internship. She graduated from Dartmouth College and lives in Mumbai.