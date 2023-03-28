Soumya has been reporting on India’s constantly evolving consumer and media sectors for the past seven years. She has broken stories and written in-depth analyses on the biggest brands, listed companies, investors, and platforms in these segments. Before joining The CapTable, she was a senior writer at the Economic Times (ET Prime) and a beat reporter for Live Mint and Fortune India magazine. At the beginning of her career, she attended Bloomberg’s Print News Internship. She graduated from Dartmouth College and lives in Mumbai.