Taqi Ahmed is the SEO and Digital Marketing Manager and Consultant at Wetech Digital Software Pvt Ltd with over 6 years of experience, Taqi has successfully developed and implemented online marketing and SEO for small businesses in India and United Kingdom. He specialize in website audits and competitor analysis to help sites perform better with strong SEO skills, social Media companion and marketing. He also diagnose why sites may have lost rankings and offer recommendations on how to address those issues.



