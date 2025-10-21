Upasana Sharma is the Executive Director of TiE Delhi-NCR, where she has been a driving force for over 12 years. She has nearly three decades of experience across sales, journalism, theater, and the startup ecosystem, and blends creative insight with strategic leadership. With a master’s in international business from the University of Delhi, Upasana is recognised for her people-focused leadership, compelling storytelling, and commitment to empowering entrepreneurs while advancing the region’s innovation ecosystem.