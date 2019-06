Vaishnavi Talawadekar runs a sunny content studio called Mangomonk. When she isn’t creating content for clients, she writes about dogs, travel and quirky things . She likes to spend her spare time petting animals, inhaling coffee and discovering new ways to garnish pizzas. She also rambles, muses and yawns excessively. You can normally find her perched on flat surfaces near filter coffee shops. Visit her at www.mangomonk.com.