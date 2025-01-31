Currently an Associate Professor at Pearl Academy, Delhi, Vasundhara Saluja has 12+ years of experience in the fashion industry and academics. In her professional journey, she have worked as a design specialist with esteemed national and international brands. She has been an empaneled Designer with DC Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, and an Innovation Ambassador with the Institution's Innovation Council, Ministry of Education, where she promoted innovation and entrepreneurship among young minds.