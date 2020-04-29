Around 5 years of experience in Search Engine Optimization and Digital Marketing as well. Spearheaded and actively in devising web marketing strategies that have crystallized brands from relative obscurity, building start-up ventures, driving revenue and growing profits in competitive markets. Complete, in-depth understanding of internet tools, trends, and business models to raise an organization’s visibility and social media profiling across Facebook, Linkskorner, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.