Mr. Vikram Marwaha: Hailing from Amritsar, Mr. Vikram Marwaha joined the business in 2002, bringing a dynamic approach to both domestic and international markets. A GNDU graduate with further management training from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Mr. Vikram Marwaha is responsible for overseeing the expansion and operations of Crown Rice across various markets. His forward-thinking strategies and dedication to building long-term relationships are key to the company’s ambitious growth plans.